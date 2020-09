Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

In the seventh inning, Myers scored the go-ahead run on a Jorge Ona double. Myers added insurance with a solo shot in the eighth, his 13th homer of the year. The 29-year-old is slashing .301/.363/.632 with a stolen base, 35 RBI and 31 runs scored through 45 games this season.