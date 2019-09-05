Padres' Wil Myers: Homers in loss

Myers hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pinch hitting in the top of the ninth, Myers finally got the Padres on the board with a solo homer off T.J. McFarland. Unfortunately, that's as close as they would get. Across 367 at-bats this season, Myers is batting .232/.317/.409 with 16 home runs, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bags.