Padres' Wil Myers: Homers in rehab start

Myers (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A El Paso.

Sunday's homer was a promising sign for Myers' recovery process, The slugger began his rehab assignment Thursday, and has gone 3-for-12 with two extra-base hits and a pair of RBI in three starts. The Padres haven't announced a target return date for Myers, but his ramped up production bodes well for a return sooner rather than later. The veteran should reclaim a regular role in the outfield, likely pushing one of the club's young outfielders back to the minors.

