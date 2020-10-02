Myers went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Thursday's 11-9 victory over St. Louis in the second game of the NL Wild Card Round.

Myers knocked in the Padres' first run with a groundout in the fourth inning, but his biggest contributions came later. After Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado brought the Padres from down four runs to tied in the sixth inning, Myers led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot off Daniel Ponce de Leon to give his team a one-run lead. He added a pair of insurance runs (which proved necessary following Paul Goldschmidt's ninth-inning homer) in the next frame with a two-run homer off Kodi Whitley.