Myers went 3-for-6 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 24-8 win over Washington.

Myers put San Diego firmly in the driver's seat with a grand slam in the second inning. He followed up with a two-run blast in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth. This was the second time in his last seven games the 30-year-old produced five or more RBI. For the year, he's slashing .259/.333/.452 with 12 long balls, 44 RBI, 30 runs scored and five stolen bases across 297 plate appearances.