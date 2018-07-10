Padres' Wil Myers: Homers yet again

Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Myers homered for the third consecutive day, and now owns a whopping five long balls over that brief period. The 27-year-old is making up for lost time due to injury this season, slashing .300/.391/.683 with six homers, 14 RBI and four steals in 17 games since returning from the disabled list.