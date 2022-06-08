Myers is "leaning against" having surgery on his right knee in favor of a plan that includes rest and rehab, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers met with doctors Tuesday and is still awaiting their recommendation, but there appears to be optimism that his injured knee can improve without surgery. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune previously reported that there were "differing opinions" within the organization about the best path forward for the veteran, who has been on the shelf since June 3. It isn't clear how long he'll be out under either scenario, but it's logical to expect that surgery would have a longer timeline for a return than rest and rehabilitation.