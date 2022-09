Myers (neck) said after Sunday's game against the Dodgers that he's considered day-to-day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers departed Sunday's matchup due to neck tightness, but it seems unlikely that the issue will force him to miss significant time. The 31-year-old will presumably be monitored ahead of Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, but early reports regarding his injury are certainly encouraging.