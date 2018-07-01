Padres' Wil Myers: Knocks in three

Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and three RBI on Saturday against the Pirates.

Myers took Trevor Williams deep in the third inning for his second home run of the season, and first since coming off the disabled list on June 21. While he hasn't been particularly impressive in his return, he now has three multi-hit games to go along with four RBI, three runs scored and two doubles across his last four starts.

