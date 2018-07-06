Padres' Wil Myers: Knocks in two

Myers went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and run scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Myers recorded his first triple of the season and also drove in a run with a single in the first inning. He has been moved around the lineup -- he's batted between second and fourth in the last four games -- but has been productive regardless, driving in seven runs in his last five starts.

