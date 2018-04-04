Padres' Wil Myers: Lands on DL
Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right arm nerve irritation.
Myers left Monday's contest prematurely due to triceps soreness, but it seems like there is a bigger issue in play despite a clean X-ray. No word has come forth as to how much time he'll miss, but the earliest he is eligible to return to action is next week Friday. Cory Spangenberg, Matt Szczur and Hunter Renfroe could see more playing time while Myers is sidelined. To fill the void on the roster, Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A.
