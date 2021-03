Myers has been scratched from Saturday's spring lineup against the Diamondbacks for an unspecified reason.

Myers was initially slated to play right field and bat sixth, but he was removed from the lineup minutes before first pitch. It's not yet clear whether his scratch was due to an injury. The 30-year-old has gone 7-for-18 with three solo home runs, one walk and four strikeouts over his first seven games this spring.