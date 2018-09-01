Padres' Wil Myers: Launches 10th homer

Myers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in San Diego's 7-0 win over Colorado on Friday.

Myers left the yard in the eighth inning off Jake McGee, the 10th homer of the season for 27-year-old outfielder. Overall, he's now hitting .259/.316/.469 through 228 at-bats in an injury-shortened season.

