Padres' Wil Myers: Launches 13th homer

Myers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

With the Padres trailing by three in the ninth inning, Myers took All-Star closer Will Smith deep to bring the Padres within a run. The homer was the first for Myers in his last 19 games, though he has started only six times during that stretch. His season slash line now stands at .217/.315/.404 to go along with 13 homers, 30 RBI, nine stolen bases and 114 strikeouts in 318 plate appearances.