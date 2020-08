Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Myers continued his strong start to the campaign with a single in the sixth inning and a solo blast to left field in the eighth. The veteran is slashing a solid .302/.388/.721 through 49 plate appearances and is tied with teammates Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis for fourth in the majors with four home runs.