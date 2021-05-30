Myers went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a walk and four total RBI in Saturday's extra-innings victory over Houston.

Myers plated a run with an infield single in the eighth inning, drawing the Padres within three. After Fernando Tatis played hero with a three-run blast in the ninth inning to send the game into extra frames, Myers enjoyed the spotlight with a three-run blast of his own in the top of the 12th that provided the winning margin. The homer was Myers' first since April 23 -- a span of 21 games.