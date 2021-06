Myers went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a double in Friday's win over the Reds.

Myers socked two homers, in the second and fourth innings, respectively, and now he has eight on the year. The veteran has hit safely in six of his last eight games, but this was his first multi-hit game since June 4. He's slashing .241/.293/.389 on the season, but this might be the game he was needing to boost his confidence up.