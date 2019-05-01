Padres' Wil Myers: Leading off Wednesday

Myers is hitting leadoff and playing center field for San Diego's tilt with the Braves on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is in the midst of a slump at the dish, but he'll get a chance to man the top of the order in this contest, so hopefully it will spark his bat and he'll break out of the recent skid. Myers has gone hitless over his last 13 at-bats, seeing his slash line dip to .248/.290/.446 over 29 games.