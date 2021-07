Myers went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, a double, five RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

Myers got the Padres on the scoreboard in the fourth with a three-run blast to right and later added an RBI sacrifice fly and an RBI double to cushion their lead. It was actually the 30-year-old's second five-RBI performance this season and upped his slash line to .252/.321/.430 with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored, five steals and a 26:73 BB:K over 271 plate appearances.