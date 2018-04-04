Padres' Wil Myers: Likely out until weekend series
Myers (triceps) will likely be held out at least until this weekend's series in Houston, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tests on Myers' triceps revealed no structural damage, and the thinking behind holding him out until this weekend is that he would be able to slot in as the designated hitter in Houston to avoid making throws from the outfield. It's also possible that he requires a short disabled list stint. In the meantime, Hunter Renfroe should start in right field in the short term.
