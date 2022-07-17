Myers (knee) has gone 5-for-15 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs through four games in his rehab assignment with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Myers has collected at least one hit in each of his four games thus far and has homered in each of his last two. The veteran has played center field in one of the contests and has been the designated hitter in the other three. Myers is expected to start at DH for the Storm again Sunday, and he could rejoin the Padres upon the conclusion of the All-Star break.