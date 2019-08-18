Padres' Wil Myers: Losing work to Naylor

Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The July 30 trade that sent Franmil Myers to the Indians temporarily reopened an everyday role for Myers, but the veteran has since lost out on work to rookie Josh Naylor. The Padres will deploy Naylor in left field and as their No. 2 hitter in Sunday's series finale while Myers hits the bench for the fourth time in four games.

