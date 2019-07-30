Padres' Wil Myers: Making fifth straight start
Myers will start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Orioles.
Myers will enter the lineup for the fifth straight game at his third different position, this time filling in for a resting Hunter Renfroe. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres have been listening to offers on both Renfroe and Franmil Reyes leading up to Wednesday's deadline, and a potential trade of either player would likely permanently reopen a full-time role for Myers. Even if a trade doesn't materialize, Myers might have at least recaptured part-time duty by turning in better at-bats of late. Over his last three starts, Myers has recorded four hits, which include a home run and a pair of doubles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...