Padres' Wil Myers: Making fifth straight start

Myers will start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Orioles.

Myers will enter the lineup for the fifth straight game at his third different position, this time filling in for a resting Hunter Renfroe. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres have been listening to offers on both Renfroe and Franmil Reyes leading up to Wednesday's deadline, and a potential trade of either player would likely permanently reopen a full-time role for Myers. Even if a trade doesn't materialize, Myers might have at least recaptured part-time duty by turning in better at-bats of late. Over his last three starts, Myers has recorded four hits, which include a home run and a pair of doubles.