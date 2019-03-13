Padres' Wil Myers: May start in center field

Myers was in center field, batting fifth, in Tuesday's lineup against Oakland, a lineup which Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune calls "a fair representation of what the Padres figure to roll out in the regular season."

It seems the Padres are happy with how Myers is handling the transition to center field. However, it looks like they prefer Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot behind Manny Machado. Myers was always going to play -- his move to center affects Manuel Margot more than anyone.