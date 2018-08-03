Padres' Wil Myers: MRI on tap

Myers (bruised foot) left the stadium Thursday in a walking boot and will have an MRI on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

X-rays on his left foot were negative, but he was limping significantly after Thursday's game, during which he fouled a pitch off his foot. It sounds like a disabled list stint is possible, but not a foregone conclusion at this point. Myers has already missed 56 games due to injury this season. Hunter Renfroe figures to be Myers' primary replacement.