Padres' Wil Myers: Not in lineup Tuesday
Myers (triceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers exited Monday's game against the Rockies with triceps soreness, though subsequent X-rays ruled out any structural damage. He was also dealing with a minor back issue prior to Monday, so it's possible the Padres are simply playing it safe with the 27-year-old. Consider him day-to-day until the Padres provide more on his status. Hunter Renfroe is starting in right field and hitting cleanup in his absence.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...