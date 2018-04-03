Padres' Wil Myers: Not in lineup Tuesday

Myers (triceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers exited Monday's game against the Rockies with triceps soreness, though subsequent X-rays ruled out any structural damage. He was also dealing with a minor back issue prior to Monday, so it's possible the Padres are simply playing it safe with the 27-year-old. Consider him day-to-day until the Padres provide more on his status. Hunter Renfroe is starting in right field and hitting cleanup in his absence.

