Myers (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 31-year-old received a gel injection for his inflamed right knee after Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, and he won't be in the lineup Thursday as originally expected. Despite that initial optimism, it's not a major surprise Meyers will be forced to miss at least one game while recovering from the injection. Nomar Mazara had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso and will make his debut for the Padres in right field.