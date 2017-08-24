Play

Padres' Wil Myers: Not in Thursday's lineup

Myers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Myers will head to the bench for the first time all month, as Yangervis Solarte gets a start at first for the series finale. Since the beginning of August, Myers is hitting .169/.307/.380 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

