Myers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Switch-hitter Jurickson Profar starts in right field as the Padres face tough righty Zack Wheeler. Myers is hitting just .248 on the season, but he has posted a .292 average with three homers in his last 12 games. Strikeouts remain an issue for the 30-year-old, though, as he's struck out 31.1 percent of the time during this 12-game stretch.