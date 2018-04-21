Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Saturday
Myers is not in the lineup Saturday against Arizona.
Myers has only recently returned from the disabled list and the team appears to be easing him back into the lineup. He started Friday but won't yet start two games in a row. Franchy Cordero will get the start in right field in his place.
