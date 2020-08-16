site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Myers (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Myers exited Saturday's 7-6 loss with back tightness, so the Padres are hoping that a day off will be enough for him to move past the issue. Edward Olivares will fill in for Myers in right field.
