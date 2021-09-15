site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Wednesday
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers is 3-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. Tommy Pham will start in left field and bat fifth for the Friars.
