Myers went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to San Francisco on Wednesday.

Myers helped generate a run in the fourth inning when he led off by reaching base on a hit-batsman, stole second with two outs and came around to score on Edward Olivares' single. The 29-year-old has already hit a pair of home runs this season, and given his history as a base stealer -- Myers has racked up double-digit thefts each of the last four campaigns -- he could outperform his ADP in fantasy leagues if he is able to maintain a tolerable batting average.