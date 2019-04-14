Padres' Wil Myers: Nursing thumb injury
Myers is out of the lineup Sunday after tweaking his thumb sliding into second base Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Myers didn't start Saturday but came off the bench and apparently suffered the injury while on the bases, keeping him on the bench again Sunday. The severity of the injury remains unclear as Hunter Renfroe receives another start in left field for the Padres.
