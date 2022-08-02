Myers (knee) went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Myers missed over two months with the knee injury. His RBI in this contest came on a groundout in the first inning. Eric Hosmer (neck) is day-to-day, which could allow Myers to be eased back into action by picking up starts at first base. Ultimately, it's expected Myers mostly plays in right field when the Padres are at full health. The veteran has a .236/.283/.307 slash line with one home run, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and no stolen bases in 33 contests this year, so he could slip into a part-time role if he doesn't hit well right away.