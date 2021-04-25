site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: On bench for series finale
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Myers will get a chance to rest his legs after he racked up a career-high three stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 loss. Jurickson Profar replaces Myers in right field.
