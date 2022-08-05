site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Out of Friday's lineup
Myers is not in Friday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Myers was readily available at the trade deadline and nobody was willing to take on the remainder of his contract. He is hitting .232/.278/.297 with one home run in 36 games.
