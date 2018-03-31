Padres' Wil Myers: Out of lineup Saturday

Myers (back) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

Myers' exited Friday's game in the eighth inning due to back stiffness. He'll sit Saturday, though the issue doesn't appear likely to send him to the disabled list. Hunter Renfroe will start in right field in Myers' place.

