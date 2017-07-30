Padres' Wil Myers: Out of lineup Sunday

Myers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As expected, Myers has received the entire weekend off in order to get his legs under him before the Padres enter the final two months of their season. Jose Pirela will draw the start at first base, batting third.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast