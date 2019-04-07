Padres' Wil Myers: Out of Sunday's lineup

Myers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old will head to the bench for the second time this season as Hunter Renfroe grabs the start in left field for the series finale. Myers is off to a good start in 2019 by slashing .303/.343/.515 with two home runs and two stolen bases through nine games.

