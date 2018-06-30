Padres' Wil Myers: Picks up steal in loss

Myers went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

Myers is batting just .214 (6-for-28) since returning from an oblique injury June 21, but he has started seven of the Friars' eight contests over that span, which is a good sign for his health moving forward. The free-swinging outfielder has only appeared in 18 games due to multiple injuries this year, but his power and speed potential (58 homers and 48 steals over the last two seasons) make him worth rostering while he works his way back into form.