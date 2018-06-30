Padres' Wil Myers: Picks up steal in loss
Myers went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.
Myers is batting just .214 (6-for-28) since returning from an oblique injury June 21, but he has started seven of the Friars' eight contests over that span, which is a good sign for his health moving forward. The free-swinging outfielder has only appeared in 18 games due to multiple injuries this year, but his power and speed potential (58 homers and 48 steals over the last two seasons) make him worth rostering while he works his way back into form.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...