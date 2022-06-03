site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-wil-myers-placed-on-10-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Wil Myers: Placed on 10-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation.
The move is backdated to June 1. Brent Rooker was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and he may occupy the short side of a right field platoon with Nomar Mazara while Myers is sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read