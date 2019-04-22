Padres' Wil Myers: Plates two in loss

Myers went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Reds.

Myers' two-bagger in the third inning gave the Padres their first lead since April 14, which was ultimately enough for the club to snap a six-game losing streak. Even with the San Diego stuck in a major slump over the past week, Myers' season line still sits at a solid .303/.346/.553 and includes five home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs and two steals in 22 games. That well-rounded production has made him a good value for those who scooped him up around pick 100 in fantasy drafts.