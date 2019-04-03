Padres' Wil Myers: Playing center, hitting second

Myers is starting in center field and hitting second for San Diego's Wednesday tilt against the Diamondbacks.

After getting the day off Tuesday before hitting a pinch-hit homer, Myers is back in the starting lineup as the Padres take on Arizona. He's hit fifth in his last couple starts, but he'll move back to the No. 2 spot in this contest, where he was deployed in San Diego's first two games of the season. Myers is off to an excellent start to the season, slashing .471/.476/.789 through his first 19 at-bats. This is also his first start of the season in center field.