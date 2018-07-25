Padres' Wil Myers: Provides all offense Tuesday

Myers went 2-for-4 with a double and a trio of RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

Myers was the only Padre batter to put a dent in Zack Wheeler's strong stat line. The 27-year-old has looked healthy since returning from his second DL stint June 21, slashing .294/.363/.627 with eight homers, 23 RBI and four stolen bases over that 27-game span.