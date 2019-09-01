Padres' Wil Myers: Provides insurance homer

Myers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Myers entered as a pinch hitter for pitcher Joey Lucchesi and remained in the game as a defensive replacement for Nick Martini in left field. Myers did his damage in his second at-bat of the game, taking Giants closer Will Smith deep for the two-run blast. It's the 15th homer of the year for the 28-year-old utility man. He's added 41 RBI and 50 runs scored across 358 at-bats this year.

