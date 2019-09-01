Padres' Wil Myers: Provides insurance homer
Myers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.
Myers entered as a pinch hitter for pitcher Joey Lucchesi and remained in the game as a defensive replacement for Nick Martini in left field. Myers did his damage in his second at-bat of the game, taking Giants closer Will Smith deep for the two-run blast. It's the 15th homer of the year for the 28-year-old utility man. He's added 41 RBI and 50 runs scored across 358 at-bats this year.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....