Padres' Wil Myers: Put on DL

Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left foot contusion retroactive to Friday.

Myers will be eligible to return Aug. 13 for the series opener against the Angels. It was determined that he would need a little time off after picking up the contusion/bone bruise during Thursday's outing, but all indications point toward Myers returning right around the minimum. This marks the third time Myers has landed on the DL this season, as he's already missed 56 games due to arm and oblique injuries. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled Franmil Reyes from the minors. Look for Hunter Renfroe to be the biggest beneficiary of Myers' absence.