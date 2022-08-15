Myers went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Myers was out of the lineup for four consecutive games ahead of Sunday's series finale in Washington, but he drew the start in left field Sunday and helped propel the Padres to the win. The 31-year-old has slashed .333/.367/.407 with two doubles, five RBI and two runs over nine games since the start of August, but his fantasy potential is limited due to his lack of playing time following the trade deadline.