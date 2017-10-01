Padres' Wil Myers: Reaches 30-homer mark

Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over San Francisco.

After a breakout 2016 campaign, Myers has turned in another solid fantasy campaign this year. His .243/.328/.464 slash line definitely doesn't jump off the page, but the first baseman is now up to 30 homers, 74 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 80 runs. Still in the heart of his prime, Myers is a strong bet to post solid numbers again in 2018, too.