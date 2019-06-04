Padres' Wil Myers: Reaches base four times
Myers went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run Monday in the Padres' 8-2 win over the Phillies.
After leading off in back-to-back games last week, Myers has slotted in as the Padres' No. 5 or 6 hitter in the past three contests. The drop in the batting order didn't hinder Myers in a tough matchup with Phillies ace Aaron Nola, as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances. Even after the big night, Myers is sporting a so-so .327 on-base average on the season, so a permanent move up in the lineup wouldn't seem to be imminent, especially with Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) nearing a return from the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...