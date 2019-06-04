Padres' Wil Myers: Reaches base four times

Myers went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run Monday in the Padres' 8-2 win over the Phillies.

After leading off in back-to-back games last week, Myers has slotted in as the Padres' No. 5 or 6 hitter in the past three contests. The drop in the batting order didn't hinder Myers in a tough matchup with Phillies ace Aaron Nola, as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances. Even after the big night, Myers is sporting a so-so .327 on-base average on the season, so a permanent move up in the lineup wouldn't seem to be imminent, especially with Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) nearing a return from the injured list.